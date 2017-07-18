Ex-Jonathan’s Aide, Doyin Okupe Joins Accord Party

By Niyi Adeyi

BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Dr. Doyin Okupe, the Spokesperson to Former President Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan has formally joined the opposition ACCORD Party.

Okupe who made the announcement Tuesday in a press statement posted on his Fecebook wall said his decision followed various consultations with political associates, family and friends.

Dr. Okupe in the statement signed by him declared: ”my decision is based on deep reflection on who I am and what I want from politics. To me politics does not begin and end with winning or losing elections. It’s not about big or small parties either. It’s also beyond personal relationships or endearing associations or friendships.

”There exists in our communities several platforms on which such affiliations and sentiments can be sufficiently gratified.

”To me, Politics is about, Service to the people, policies and ideologies that will serve the best interests of the greater majority of the society, Forthrightness and accountability, Honour and Integrity.

”I am not desperate to be anything anymore. But I am desperate to find and work with other Nigerians especially our young and vibrant upcoming politicians, to establish a political incubator to breed a new generation of leaders who will do things right, maintain high ethical standards and abhor greed, avarice, selfishness and impunity”.

The former Presidential Spokesman alleged that most of the present and past Nigerian national parties were put together with a false sense of national spread but majorly, irrespective of how they came to power, end up being inequitable and manifestly exists to serve the interests of a minority few and/or that of a tiny section of the country.

”I want to belong to a political party that will be able to publicly state its position on troubling national issues like, requests for self determination by a section of the country, resource control, federalism and Restructuring, Religious intolerance, atrocities of Fulani Herdsman, unequal standards in national university admission policy, and many more.

”Any political party that does not have an openly stated position or Stand on these issues is a mere association of elites coming together only to feather their own nests or at best a deceptive political contraption put together by a few to seize power for a few and for the benefit of a few” Okupe maintained.

In the meantime, Dr. Okupe who dumped the leading opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on July 2, 2017 promised that an official date for his declaration to ”numerous supporters in Ogun state” will be announced shortly.

