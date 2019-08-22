Ex-Lawmaker, Ugwesi Condemns IPOB’s Attack On Ekweremadu’s In Germany

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

…Describes It As Barbaric, Carnivorous

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A former member of the Federal House of Representatives Chief U.S.A Igwesi, has joined well meaning Nigerians in condemning the recent attack on the immediate past Deputy Senate President, Chief Ike Ekweremadu by members of the outlawed Indigenous people of Biafra IPOB Germany

The Lawmaker described the incident as unwarranted, barbaric, despicable and carnivorous.

Chief Igwesi in a chat with newsmen in Enugu Thursday, described the incident as a clear case of misplaced aggression, stating that the former Deputy Senate President in his previous political outbursts had stood firmly behind any issue that will advance the course of Igbo people.

He however, insisting that a man who has been in the forefront of re-engineering the course of Igbo people in recent times should not be rewarded with such unruly and condemnable attack.

The ex-House of Reps member, however, called for caution in approaching the matter and appealed to Igbos both at home and in diaspora to always navigate the part of honour, dignity and resourcefulness while interfacing with the rest of the world, arguing that those attributes and values were the hallmark of an average Igbo man.

The former leader of Enugu State House of Assembly before advancing to the National Assembly, assured the Igbos that the leaders of South East geo-political zone will continue to engage the Nigerian nation on how best to answer the numerous Igbo questions without the use of violence and separative utterances.

He observed that attacking Igbo leaders within and outside Nigeria by Igbos themselves will amount to voyage of self-destruction and double tragedy.

The lawmakers therefore, challenged the perpetrators to be their brother’s keeper and work towards restoring the dignity and political progress of the people of South East which he said, was elusive.

He equally observed that whatever was the grouse of those people should be properly channeled to the appropriate authority who have the capacity to deal with them and not to turn back and stab themselves, calling on the Federal Government to take positive steps towards ameliorating the spate of crimes and banditry in the South East geo-political zone which he said was assuming a worrisome and dangerous proportion.

He also observed that there is a crack in the foundation of Nigeria which according to him, has created a serious imbalance against the Igbos and urged the Federal Government to take urgent steps to correct the said imbalance through restructuring of the country.

