Ex-Legal Adviser to IPOB Leader Insists Ekweremadu Plays Vital Role in Kalu’s Release

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Contrary to claims by runaway leader of outlawed Indigenous people of Biafra IPOB, Nnamdi Kalu that ex- Deputy president of the Nigerian senate, Ike Ekweremadu, did not play any role in his release from prison, his former Lawyer, Barrister Vincent Obeta, has counter the claim, declaring that the lawmaker played a vital role during the struggle to secure his bail.

Speaking during a church service on Sunday at Christ Redemption Church inside Enugu Campus of the University of Nigeria (UNN), Obeta, insisted that it would be unfair for anyone to say that Ekweremadu did not play a vital role during the struggle for the release of the IPOB leader.

Going down memory lane, Obeta pointed out that when he got bail from the magistrate and high courts for the release of Kanu, he envisaged that it was going to be difficult for the IPOB leader to be released despite the court order.

He stated that most of the Igbo leaders he called that time for help did not listen to him, hence his decision to resort to Ekweremadu, who gave all the needed support in securing the bail for Kanu

Obeta further recalled that when he got the bail, it became obvious to him that the Federal Government’ was not going to obey the court order, a development he said made him to reach out to Igbo leaders for help, adding that he went to explain to Ekweremadu as well as pleaded with him to help.

He said: ” Once I got the two bail at the Magistrate and high court, it was so obvious that the Federal was not going to release Nnamdi Kalu or to obey the court judgment in that respect.” I became very frustrated and I had to resort to Igbo leaders. All the while I was doing it alone. most of the persons I reached out to did not listen to me until I contacted Ekweremadu and he agreed to help”

He, however, condemned the recent attack on Ekweremadu by members of IPOB in Nuremberg Germany, after which the group further threatened to attack South-East Governors and other Igbo leaders anywhere they are seen abroad.

Our correspondent reports that the attack on the former Speaker of the Economic of West Africa States ECOWAS Parliament who represents Enugu West in the upper chamber of Nigeria’s national Assembly NASS has been attracting comments against the Biafran agitators.

