W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Ex-Militants Storm NASS; Demand Amnesty Boss, Paul Boro’s Sack

Posted by Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Wednesday, December 19th, 2018


Photo: Paul Boroh

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Prior to the arrival of President Muhammadu Buhari for presentation of 2019 Appropriation Bill, some former Niger Delta militants Wednesday stormed the main entrance of the National Assembly (NASS) demanding for payment of their allowances.

The repentant militants are in addition are asking for the removal of the Coordinator, Presidential Amnesty Programme, Brig.-Gen. Paul Boroh (retd).

The protesters carried placards with various inscriptions. Some of them read: ‘’Dokubo Must Go’’ and ‘’ Pay Us Our Stipends’’ among others.

The ex-militants while speaking to the newsmen disclosed that their action was to draw the attention of Mr. President to the alleged mismanagement of the programme.

The Vice President (VC), Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, some Ministers and Presidential aides arrived the NASS complex before President Buhari who is to present 2019 Appropriation Bill  to the joint session  of NASS.

 

Related Posts

Please follow and like us:
Share

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=46831

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Facebook
Twitter
LINKEDIN
Follow by Email
RSS
Google+
http://www.africanexaminer.com/ex-militants-storm-nass-demand-amnesty-boss-paul-boros-sack/">
SHARE
PINTEREST

LATEST POSTS

african examiner alert

Get new posts by email

News Alert

Sponsored Advertisement

FIRST Bank – Food Souk

UBA – ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Advertisement

stories From Archives



Classified Adverts