Ex-Militants Storm NASS; Demand Amnesty Boss, Paul Boro’s Sack

Photo: Paul Boroh

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Prior to the arrival of President Muhammadu Buhari for presentation of 2019 Appropriation Bill, some former Niger Delta militants Wednesday stormed the main entrance of the National Assembly (NASS) demanding for payment of their allowances.

The repentant militants are in addition are asking for the removal of the Coordinator, Presidential Amnesty Programme, Brig.-Gen. Paul Boroh (retd).

The protesters carried placards with various inscriptions. Some of them read: ‘’Dokubo Must Go’’ and ‘’ Pay Us Our Stipends’’ among others.

The ex-militants while speaking to the newsmen disclosed that their action was to draw the attention of Mr. President to the alleged mismanagement of the programme.

The Vice President (VC), Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, some Ministers and Presidential aides arrived the NASS complex before President Buhari who is to present 2019 Appropriation Bill to the joint session of NASS.

