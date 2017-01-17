Ex-Ministers’ Solidarity Visit to Wike Shameful, Bad Omen, Says Rivers APC

BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State has expressed schock over the recent solidarity visit to Governor Nyesom Wike by former ministers who served in the administration of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The party in a statement signed by the State Chairman, Chief (Dr.) Davies Ibiamu Ikanya, described the solidarity visit as shameful and a bad omen for the country’s nascent democracy.

“We are shocked that Sule Lamido, erstwhile Jigawa State Governor and member of the defunct New PDP (nPDP) that exposed the evils of the Jonathan administration and thus contributed to its deserved fall, could lead such a solidarity visit to Chief Wike, who is notorious for his lawless administration, thus endorsing and motivating him to continue with the killing of both civilians and security agents, turning Rivers State to Rivers of Blood, thereby endangering our nascent democracy,” the statement issued on Tuesday in Port Harcourt said.

Rivers APC alleged that the solidarity visit was not necessarily informed by the ex-ministers’ love for Wike “but the love for Rivers State money which Wike has continued to spend as he wishes, forgetting that one day he will be asked to account for all the public funds being wasted on a party that brought Nigeria to its present sorrowful State.”

Continuing, the statement said: “We must sincerely sympathise with the ex-ministers, especially Lamido, a former Minister of Foreign Affairs, who was among visiting Northern Governors that were stoned and shot by members of Grassroot Democratic Initative (GDI), the armed pressure group of Nyesom Wike, then Minister of State for Education, after which he described them as Fulani herdsmen. Today the same Sule Lamido is leading some disgruntled former ministers to support Wike in his killing spree in Rivers State.”

Please follow and like us: