Ex-NAN MD, Ima Niboro Emerges Delta APC Reps Candidate

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A former Managing Director of News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, Olorogun Ima Niboro, has emerged the candidate of the All Progressives Congress for Udu, Ughelli South and Ughelli North Federal Constituency in Delta State.

Niboro, who defected to the APC in December 2016, clinched the party’s ticket at a primary conducted by the Chief Cyril Ogodo-led State Working Committee at Otu-Jeremi in Ughelli South.

￼He defeated four other aspirants to win the APC ticket during the election.

The Returning Officer, Chris Onojiacha, who announced the results said the former President Goodluck Jonathan spokesman polled 438 votes to defeat four others.

Onojiacha declared that Dr. Rukevwe Ugwumba scored seven votes, Rev. Francis Ejiroghene Waive got four votes, while Chief Andrew Orugbo polled 10 votes and Akpovoka Efeni had none.

