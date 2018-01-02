Ex-Nigeria Goalkeeper, Raymond King Dies At 52

LAGOS, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – At last, a member of the defunct Abiola Babes FC Abeokuta and former Nigeria goalkeeper Raymond King who has been battling with the partial stroke has died.

The ex-goalkeeper who died at age 52 according to one of his teammates, Taju Disu, died Monday at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital LASUTH, Ikeja, after being transferred from the Ikorodu General Hospital when his condition deteriorated.

Raymond King who also suffered from memory loss according to Mr. Disu was first admitted at the State Hospital, Ijaye, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

“He was transferred from the State Hospital, Abeokuta to Ikorodu General Hospital yesterday (Sunday) when his condition was not improving. The news got to the Lagos State Commissioner for Health; he directed that King should be taken to LASUTH for better treatment.

“On Monday evening, he got to LASUTH but we were initially told that there was no electricity to commence treatment. But when they eventually set up their equipment to treat him, he was already struggling to breathe and he later died.

“Raymond was part of us and we tried to get the best of treatment for him but he has left us.” Disu confirmed.

The former Nigerian Goalkeeper hailed from Akwa Ibom State and once worked with the Ogun State Sports Council.

He once played for the Shooting Stars of Ibadan and was part of the 1979/80 Flying Eagles squad which finished as second in the 1984 African Champions Cup tournament.

During his reign at the Abiola Babes when Disu played as the central defender alongside other team mates such as Toyin Ayinla, among others, the defunct club won the 1987 FA Cup trophy.

Please follow and like us: