Ex-President Jonathan Meets With Buhari Behind Closed Door

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday held a closed door meeting with his predecessor, Goodluck Jonathan at the State House, Abuja.

The agenda of the meeting was not immediately known, (as at the time of filing this report).

However, it was learnt that the former President’s visit was meant to update Buhari on his recent international assignment in Mali.

Recall that former President Jonathan headed the mediation team of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on Mali’s lingering political crisis.