W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Jonathan Visits Presidential Villa, Meets Buhari Behind Closed Doors

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Thursday, October 10th, 2019


(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday met behind closed doors with former President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The former president arrived the State House at about 3.00p.m, and went straight to the president’s office.

Media reports says the agenda of the meeting between President Buhari and Jonathan was unknown to newsmen as at the time of filling this report.

 

Related Posts

Please follow and like us:
Share

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=49667

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Facebook
Twitter
LINKEDIN
Follow by Email
RSS
Google+
http://www.africanexaminer.com/ex-president-jonathan-visits-presidential-villa-meets-buhari-behind-closed-doors/">
SHARE
PINTEREST

LATEST POSTS

african examiner alert

Get new posts by email

Zenith Bank Advertisement

Advertisement

UBA – ADVERTISEMENT

News Alert

stories From Archives



Classified Adverts