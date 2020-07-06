Ex-President Kufour Not Infected With Coronavirus – Aide

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Aide to former President John Agyekum Kufour, has rubbished claims that Ghana’s former head of state is recuperating at the University of Ghana Hospital after contracting the deadly coronavirus.

Speaking to Daily Mail, Osei-Adubofour, stated that the former president and his family are healthy and not in the hospital.

He said: “He just moved to his new house at Peduase about three days ago and that’s where he lives now. There is nothing about COVID-19. He and his family are safe and in good condition.”