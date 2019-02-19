Ex-Senate President, Ken Nnamani in Trouble Over APC Campaign Fund Fraud

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ex-Senate president, Chief Ken Nnamani has run into hot waters over his alleged mismanagement of funds made available to the Enugu state chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, for party agents, candidates, as well as other logistics for the postponed Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly polls.

Reports say also that stakeholders have concluded plans to take a protest to the national secretariat of the party over the scandal.

African Examiner recports that the former Senate boss, has been at loggerhead with the leadership of APC in the state over his alleged anti party activities.

The party in the state has been accusing Nnamani of working for the ruling peoples Democratic party PDP.

Our correspondent gathered that the national leadership of APC had few days to the postponed elections channeled an undisclosed huge amount of funds to Nnamani, for onward distribution to the National Assembly candidates and party agents for the elections, an assignment he allegedly failed to carry out as directed.

According to a source close to one of the candidates who craved anonymity with our Correspondent “this singular act of former senate president, Chief Ken Nnamani, has vindicated members of APC in Enugu state over his alleged romance with the PDP. It simply means that he doesn’t want APC to succeed in the election.

“But my brother, the unfortunate thing is that we have been shouting all this while over his anti party activities in the state, but the national leadership of our party seems not to be taking the accusation seriously. The man is not a committed member of APC , and that is why he is not proud of the party.

The Source alleged that some PDP members benefited from the APC largesse, due to Nnamani’s disposition to the ruling party in the state.

It was learnt that among the 3 senatorial district in the state, Enugu West Senatorial Zone, made up of Awgu, Ezeagu Udi, Aninri and Oji River where mostly hit, as the fund was reportedly not received in the area, as confirmed by an aide to one of the candidates.

Nnamani, it was further gathered equally released part of the fund to some APC members loyal to the Minister of foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Jideofor Onyeama.

However, at the end of an emergency closed door meeting in Enugu late Sunday night, party stakeholders from the district condemned in its entirety Nnamani’s altitude in handling the support money.

While calling on the national leadership of the APC to wade into the matter for the interest of the party, the aggrieved stakeholders, urged the national chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, to ensure that the one time senate president did not go unpunished over the act.

Another Source who do not want his name in print also alleged that Nnamani, who is the Deputy chairman (South) APC Presidential campaign committee handed over the said funds to non APC members and people who have nothing to do with the polls.

Meanwhile, there are strong indication that the affected APC agents and candidates have concluded arrangement to storm the National Secretariat of the APC in Abuja before Saturday to protest the Nnamani’s action.

Efforts by our Correspondent to speaks with Nnamani and the state chairman of the party, Dr. Ben Nwoye on the issue was unsuccessful, as their mobile phones was not reachable as at the time of filling this report.

