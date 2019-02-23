W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Ex-Senate President Nnamani Loses His Polling Unit in Enugu

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Saturday, February 23rd, 2019


By Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ex-senate  President, Chief Ken Nnamani on saturday lost in his Amaechi Uwani ward 2 polling unit in the presidential and National Assembly elections.

The ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), won the Presidential and National Assembly polls  in the area which is under East senatorial district, and Enugu South local government area.

Nnamani is the Coordinator of the Buhari re election presidential campaign council in Southern Nigeria.

 

 

 

