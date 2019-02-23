Ex-Senate President Nnamani Loses His Polling Unit in Enugu

By Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ex-senate President, Chief Ken Nnamani on saturday lost in his Amaechi Uwani ward 2 polling unit in the presidential and National Assembly elections.

The ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), won the Presidential and National Assembly polls in the area which is under East senatorial district, and Enugu South local government area.

Nnamani is the Coordinator of the Buhari re election presidential campaign council in Southern Nigeria.

