Ex-Zamfara Gov, Yari Asks Court to Unseal His Confiscated Abuja Property

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Friday, August 16th, 2019

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Governor of Zamfara, Abdulaziz Yari has prayed the  Federal High Court Abuja, to direct the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to unseal his property located at Maitama, Abuja.

Yari, in an exparte motion brought by his Counsel, Mahmud Magaji, SAN, said the EFCC sealed the property contrary to the provision of the law.

Magaji, who said that the application was to ensure that each government agency operates within the confines of the law, urged the judge ”to invoke his power to direct the EFCC to go and remove the red inscription pasted in the house.”

”And we urge your Lordship to direct parties to maintain status quo pending the determination of the suit,” Magaji said.

The judge, however, adjourn the matter till Aug. 19 for ruling. 

 

