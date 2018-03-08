EXCLUSIVE: Enugu DSS Suspends 12 Officers Over Alleged Misconducts

By Our Reporter

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Enugu State Command of the Department of State Services DSS has placed 13 of its personnel, including a Deputy Director on indefinite suspension without pay, over alleged petition written against them by some politicians in the state.

AFRICAN EXAMINER gathered that the said petition against the officers was masterminded by the Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Judiciary Reform Mrs.Juliet Ibekaku and suspended Deputy Chairman of Enugu state chapter of the ruling All progressive Congress APC Mr. Adolphus Udeh.

Our Correspondent learnt that the politicians had in the petition addressed to the Director of the state DSS, accused the suspended officers, of allegedly maltreating their supporters as well damaging some plastic chairs and canopies used during a controversial political rally attended by Ibekaku and held at Awgu council Area of the state on January, 26th this year.

It would be recalled that Enugu APC through its chairman, Dr. Ben Nwoye, had few days to the said rally, addressed a press conference in Enugu, during which he advised members of the public and its stakeholders, to shun and discountenance the purported mega rally, which according to him, was being organized by some suspended members of the party whom he alleged enjoy the support of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama and Ibekaku.

Nwoye said in other to avoid possible breach of public peace, he had written to the state Command of the DSS and other security agencies, informing them that those behind the Awgu illegal rally were suspended members of the APC, who are head bent in fomenting trouble in the state, urging the security operatives to intervene.

Following the APC request, it was learnt that some personnel of the DSS were dispatched to the venue of the rally which almost turned rowdy, with a view to maintaining peace and order.

However, angered by the presence and alleged misconduct of the secret service men at the event, Ibekaku, a former Director in the Economic and Financial crimes commission EFCC, wrote the petition which attracted the sanctioning of the officers through the suspended APC Deputy Chairman, Udeh.

Our Correspondent further gathered that while the affected junior officers are being investigated for alleged indiscipline, the Deputy Director, who is due for retirement is allegedly facing accusation of insubordination.

