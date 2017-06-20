EXCLUSIVE: Fear Grips Enugu Commissioners as Governor Ugwuanyi Plans Cabinet Shake-up

*May Sack Commissioners Loyal to Ex-Governor Chime, now APC Member

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Fear has gripped serving Commissioner and Special Advisers in Enugu state, over alleged plan by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, to reshuffle his cabinet any moment from now.

African Examiner reliably gathered from a Source close to the administration who craved anonymity that the proposed shake up may likely affect over 90 percent of the incumbent Commissioners and particularly those loyal to the immediate past governor of the state, Barrister Sullivan Chime, who recently dumped the peoples Democratic party PDP for the ruling All progressive Congress APC.

African Examiner also learnt that the exercise which many political watchers in the state says is overdue, is being delayed due to some political interest among prominent politicians in the state.

Check by our Correspondent revealed that list of nominees presented to governor Ugwuanyi, by some notable politicians in the state such as the Deputy Senate president, chief Ike Ekweremadu, former governor of old Enugu state, Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo, his younger brother and President-General of apex Igbo socio cultural organization, Ohaneze Ndigbo, chief Nnia Nwodo, ex-Minster of state for foreign Affairs, chief Dubem Onyia, among others, have been giving the governor serious headache to reconcile.

It would be recalled that Ugwuanyi, had during a PDP rally at Awgu local government area recently, said that his administration would soon carry out some re-organization.

However, some of the serving Commissioners who were nominated by ex- governor Chime, before his relationship with Ugwuanyi, turned sour, “may be the most hit when the cabinet is dissolved” the source hinted.

It was further gathered that the Chime’s men, have been reaching out to some notable and influential religious and traditional rulers believed to be close to the governor, with a view to intervening on their behalf in order to keep their jobs.

