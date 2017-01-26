Exclusive: Fear Grips PDP as Mass Defection of Governors, top Chieftains Looms in South East

By IGNATIUS OKPARA, Enugu



(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The ongoing defection wave blowing across the south- East states, of Nigeria, particularly Enugu, may soon hit Ebonyi and Abia, as governor David Umahi and Okezie Ikpeazu, are allegedly making serious moves to dump the crisis-ridden People’s Democratic party, PDP for the ruling All progressives Congress APC.

African Examiner reports that some notable chieftain of the PDP in Enugu state have defected to the ruling APC.

Among those that recently dumped the PDP umbrella symbol for the APC broom in the state included, a former senator and governor of old Anambra state, Dr. Ifeanyichukwu Jim Nwobodo, ex-president of the Nigerian senate, chief Ken Nnamani, and the immediate past Speaker of the state House of Assembly, chief Eugene Odoh, who joined just two days ago.

Our Correspondent also gathered that a former governorship Aspirant in the state, and chairman/Chief Executive officer,(CEO) of Peace Mass Transit company, Mr. Samuel Onyeishi, has also concluded plan to pitch tent with the APC any moment from now.

Recalled that former governor of Abia state, and publisher of Sun newspaper, chief Orji Uzor Kalu, had last year decamped to the ruling party from the opposition PDP, currently in crisis and operating with two factional national chairmen.

However, African Examiner Correspondent, reliably learnt that discussions for the defection of the two south- East PDP governors, have reached advance stage.

It was further gathered that leader of APC in Igbo land, and Governor of Imo state, chief Owelle Rochas Okorocha, who is allegedly facilitating the defection moves,has been in constant touch with the two governors.

A stalwart of the ruling party in Imo state who craved anonymity told our Correspondent that “just watch,very soon,a serious political tsunami will hit the PDP in south east, and that will be the end of the party.

He said “As it stands today in south East Nigeria, any wise politician do not need to be told to join the bandwagon.

However, it was also learnt that an enlarged south east meeting of the party convened by governor Okorocha, will take place this weekend in Owerri, the Imo state capital, during which the governors defection issue would equally be deliberated upon.

Meanwhile, a chieftain of the party in one of the council Areas in Imo state, who identified him self as Mr. Johnson Okere, said most members of the ruling party are not disposed to the mass defection of PDP stalwarts to the party.

He said: “Because, before you know it, they will start causing problem that may lead to endless crisis, just because of their selfish and personal interest which they used in destroying the PDP.

“So, my brother, if you ask me my opinion on this mass defection of PDP top politicians, I will suggest that the APC leadership should be careful in admitting this party spoilers into its fold, before they will mess up the Party like they did to PDP.

Please follow and like us: