EXCLUSIVE: APGA Crisis Spiritual, Says Founding Father, Chekwas Okorie

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The founding father of crisis-ridden, All progressive Grand Alliance APGA, Chief Chekwas Okorie, has declared that the protracted crisis rocking the opposition party is spiritual, arising from grave injustice, malicious propaganda and avarice.

He said: “those who are culpable of this iniquity together with their beneficiaries shall have their days with nemesis until there is appropriate restitution.

African Examiner reports that APGA, which was formed by Okorie, has been swimming in pool of protracted internal crisis which has pitched its leaders against each other

Just recently, its former national chairman, Senator Victor Umeh, had declared war on the incumbent, Dr. Victor Oye, insisting that he must refund all monies allegedly extorted from governorship aspirants of the party in Imo State, and also resign his position.

He accused the national chairman of allegedly collecting over N800 million naira bribe from gubernatorial aspirants in Imo State, with a promise to give them the party’s ticket during the 2019 general polls.

In exclusive chat with our correspondent weekend, Okorie, who is the national chairman of United Peoples Party UPP, said APGA, and its leaders will never no peace, and will continue to pay dearly for all the atrocities and injustices meted against those that made sacrifices for the formation of the party .

According to him, “decamping to other political parties after conspiring to destroy the prospects for Igbo political resurgence and relevance through APGA, is not an escape from the merciless verdict of retributive justice.

Okorie, is also the national leader of the famous Igboezue cultural association, a socio cultural organization, with bias for Igbo emancipation.

It would be recalled that since after the 2019 general elections, APGA had been in serious crisis, following alleged mishandling of its primary elections by the Oye led national working Committee (NWC) of the party.

Please follow and like us: