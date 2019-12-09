EXCLUSIVE STORY: Ex-Senate President, Ken Nnamani Plans to Dump APC

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – There are strong indications that ex-Nigeria’s President of the Senate, Chief Ken Nnamani, of the ruling All Progress Congress, APC, may have concluded arrangements to return to his former party, the People’s Democratic Party, PDP.

Nnamani, who defected to the APC, ahead of the 2019 general election, was made Vice chairman in charge of (southern Nigeria) of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s presidential campaign council.

However, he failed to live up to expectation during the 2019 polls, as he could not win even his poling unit or ward for the APC, a development that angered the ruling party, as well as portrayed him before its national leadership as an unpopular politician.

It would also be recalled that the leadership of the APC in Enugu state, had always accused the former senate boss, of anti-party activities, following his open romance and disposition to the state governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and the PDP in the state.

The APC in the state, had during the build up to the 2019 electioneering campaigns alleged that Nnamani was working for governor Ugwuanyi and his party, the PDP, an allegation he never denied or dismissed.

A Source close to the former senate president, who craved anonymity confided in African Examiner that Nnamani is seriously making moves to go back to his former party, the PDP, because the APC does not recognise him.

According to him, “it is very sad that someone like Chief Ken Nnamani, a former president of the senate will be in a ruling party, and no one recognises him. So, it is better he returns back to a party where they will accord him all the respect he deserves, even as an opposition party.

The duo of former governor of old Anambra state, Senator Jim Nwobodo, and Senator Fidelis Okoro, a former Senator that represented Enugu North senatorial district, who equally defected from PDP to APC, almost same time with Nnamani, had since gone back to the PDP.

Meanwhile, a chieftain of the APC in the state who did not want his name in print said “if actually the rumour of Ken Nnamani, leaving our party is true, we wish him well, we won’t miss him, after all, he has been a political liability to us. Since he joined APC, what has he contributed to the growth of the party in the state” he asked.

Our Correspondent gathered that governor Ugwuanyi, has been wooing the former senate president to return back to the PDP, which is the ruling party in the state, and has held several closed door meetings with him.

Please follow and like us: