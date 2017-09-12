Explosion Rocks Enugu as Police Vow to Fish out Perpetrators

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Enugu police Command has commenced a full scale investigations into the incident of explosion at the scrap site of the former New Artisan Market in Enugu, which damaged some vehicles and a restaurant.

It was gathered that an explosion allegedly occurred at the above mentioned location on Monday, being 11/9/17 at about 8pm.

The state police public Relations officer, PPRO Ebere Amarizu, who disclosed this to African Examiner on Tuesday in Enugu, said “the cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained and no life was lost.

“However, the incident is alleged to have caused minor destruction in a nearby food shop including two vehicles parked near the said shop.

He said “the state command has advised good people of the state particularly resident of the axis not to entertain fear or panic but to go about their normal lawful business as all hands are on deck by the command working in partnership with relevant sister security Agencies and relevant stakholders for a safe and secured Enugu state and its environs.

According to the Command Spokesman, personnel of the Explosive Ordinance Department of the state command were on hand to further render the scrap site and its environs safe and secured.

