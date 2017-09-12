W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Explosion Rocks Enugu as Police Vow to Fish out Perpetrators

Posted by Latest News, News Tuesday, September 12th, 2017

From  Ignatius  Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The  Enugu police Command has  commenced a full scale investigations into the   incident of explosion  at the scrap site of the former New Artisan Market in Enugu, which damaged some vehicles and a restaurant.

It was gathered that an explosion allegedly occurred at the above mentioned location on  Monday, being 11/9/17 at about  8pm.

The state police public Relations officer, PPRO Ebere Amarizu, who disclosed this to African Examiner on Tuesday in Enugu, said “the cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained and no life was lost.

“However, the incident is alleged to have caused  minor destruction in a nearby food shop including two vehicles parked near the said shop.

He said “the state command has advised good people of the state particularly resident of the axis not to entertain fear or panic but to go about their normal lawful business as all hands are on deck by the command working in partnership with relevant sister security Agencies and relevant stakholders for a safe and secured Enugu state and its environs.

According to the Command Spokesman, personnel of the Explosive Ordinance Department of the state command  were on hand to further render the scrap site and its environs safe and secured.

 

