Explosion Rocks Ohanaeze Ndigbo President’s Residence

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A bomb explosion occurred on Sunday at the country home of the President General of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo at Ukehe, Igbo Etiti Council area of Enugu state.

The police Bomb Disposal Unit said it was an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) that was hurled over the fence into the compound, causing extensive damage to the windows, the ceiling of one of the house in the compound and an air-conditioning unit.

A statement issued by the Media Adviser to the President General, Chief Emeka Attamah and made available to newsmen stated that the Enugu State Commissioner of Police, CP Danmallam Mohammed, accompanied by the Area Commander for Nsukka Police Command and the Divisional Police Officer for Igbo Etiti LGA, were at the scene to ascertain the level of the blast which created a crater in the compound.

Addressing the people who tripped to Chief Nwodo’s home, the Commissioner enjoined them to always be vigilant and to report any strange faces to security operatives.

The DP who described Enugu State as very peaceful, wondered why some miscreants would be after the life of Chief Nwodo who he said was only serving his people adding that what happened was a sign for the need for greater security around him.

The Enugu Police boss ordered that security be beefed up in and around Chief Nwodo’s compound and promised that the perpetrators would soon be identified and brought to justice.

Earlier, the Commander of the Bomb Disposal Unit, DSP John Aniche, had briefed the Commissioner and Chief Nwodo on the items they collected from the scene including batteries, pellets and other materials used in preparing the IED and said that they would be carefully scrutinized and analyzed.

Nwodo in his reaction, expressed surprise and wonder why would anybody be after his life, added that the incidence would not deter him from leading his people.

He however, thanked the Commissioner for his prompt response to the incident.

In his speech, the traditional ruler of Umudele in Ukehe, Igwe Lawrence Aroh, thanked God for saving the life of the President General.

Igwe Aroh wondered why some bad elements would constitute danger to others in a country bountifully endowed by nature.

He assured the CP that the people would be extra vigilant and that any such attempt in the future would be nipped in the bud.

Later, the Enugu State Director of DSS, Mrs. E A Likiyon, visited the scene of the explosion.

