Expulsion: Kashamu Reacts, Says PDP Lawless, Undemocratic

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Sen. Buruji Kashamu, has said that his expulsion from the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), by the National Executive Committee(NEC) of the party would not stand.

“It is clear from the ill-advised decision that the Prince Uche Secondus-led National Working Committee is lawless and undemocratic,” Buruji said in a reaction to his expulsion by the party.

“No due process was followed as enshrined in the Constitution of the party.

“Since the initial 30-day suspension elapsed on Jan. 9, 2018, they do not have any right to take any disciplinary action against me.

“This decision cannot stand because Article 57 (6) of the PDP Constitution which says ‘Any decision taken against a member who has not been informed of the charges against him or has not been given any opportunity of defending himself shall be null and void,’” he said.

The lawmaker added that there are two suits challenging his initial suspension.

“The first is Suit No. FHC/L/ABJ/CS/1254/2017 between Senator Buruji Kashamu vs. PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, the National Secretary and INEC before the Honourable Justice Ahmed Mohammed of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

“PDP should not forget that it also instituted a case against me and other leaders of the party in the South West at the High Court of the Federal Territory in Suit No. FCT/HC/CV/0303/2017 as per the Honourable Justice Valentine Ashi.

“The court made an order nullifying and setting aside my purported suspension on the 9th of January, 2018.The court also ordered parties, including PDP to maintain status quo.

“There are also counter-claims in the said suit at the FCT High Court praying the court for ‘an order restraining the plaintiffs (PDP) their agents, servants and privies from taking any disciplinary action against the 1st – 4th defendants (with me and the authentic Ogun State PDP Chairman, Engr. Adebayo Dayo as the 1st and 4th defendants).

” The directive was on account of any actions and/or conduct or steps taken by them individually and jointly to make the plaintiff abide by its constitution and observe democratic principles in all its dealings with the 1st – 4th defendants.”

The lawmaker said the purported expulsion did not have anything to do with him or any of his associates.

He said, “It is instructive that the Federal High Court as per the Honourable Justice I.N. Buba on the 24th June, 2016, granted an order.

” An order which banned the PDP from impeding the functions of the Engr. Adebayo Dayo-led Ogun State PDP Exco until the four year tenure which they have been elected is spent.

“That the State Exco is to remain in office until 2020.

“I and my associates are fully in the PDP whether anybody likes it or not. We will continue to operate as PDP members, senator and exco.”

The PDP on Monday announced the expulsion of Sen. Buruji Kashamu from the party.

Others expelled from the party are Samiu Sodipo, Dayo Adebayo and Segun Seriki. (NAN)

