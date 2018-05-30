Eze Wishes Eagles Well After Missing Russia 2018 List

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Stephen Eze on Wednesday gave voice to his disappointment at not making the Super Eagles’ Russia 2018 World Cup list, after being dropped from the trip to England.

Eze, alongside home-based forward Junior Lokosa, goalkeeper Dele Ajiboye and defender Uche Agbo were cut from a 26-man provisional list released on Wednesday.

The PFC Lokomotiv Plodiv defender took to his twitter handle @defendlikeeze thereafter to express his sadness.

“Sadly, my journey to (the) World Cup ends here.

“I am disappointed not to make the final squad, but I want to thank our coach and management for the opportunity.

“I wish my team the best and hope to join in celebrations when they bring the trophy home,” the tweet read.

The team will subsequently be reduced to 23 as they face the Three Lions of England on Saturday.

The team is also billed to face the Czech Republic in Austria on June 6 in their final friendly ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup which gets underway on June 14./(NAN)

Please follow and like us: