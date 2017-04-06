Facebook Launches Educational Tools to Curb Fake News

BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As a new measure to counter posting of fake news on the social medium website, Facebook is set to launch an educational tool.

The website indicated Thursday that for three days, an ad would appear at the top of users’ news feeds – linking to advice on “how to spot fake news” and report it.

The campaign Facebook added would be promoted in 14 countries, adding it was “designed to help people become more discerning readers”.

As reactions trailed the plan, experts have questioned whether the measure would have any significant impact.

“Until Facebook stops rewarding the architects of fake news with huge traffic, this problem will just get worse,” an academiaTom Felle, declared.

Effective from Friday, users who click on Facebook’s ad will be redirected to its help centre, where they will see a list of 10 tips for identifying false stories.

Speaking, Facebook Vice President of news feed Adam Mosseri, said: “We think these tips will help people become more discerning readers, which is critically important as we’re moving to a world where people need to be more sceptical about what they read to make sure they are not misled or lied to.”

Mosseri added that the tool was just one part of a broader strategy, hinting that there was “no silver bullet”.

Facebook has confirmed that the campaign will appear in the following countries:

Germany France Italy United Kingdom Philippines Indonesia Taiwan Myanmar (Burma) Brazil Mexico Colombia Argentina United States Canada

