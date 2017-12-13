False Assets Declaration: Appeal Court Orders Saraki’s Retrial at CCT

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Court of Appeal Abuja Division Tuesday upturned the ruling of the Code of Conduct Tribunal CCT which acquitted the Senate President Bukola Saraki over alleged false declaration of assets.

Saraki was in June against general expectation, acquitted and discharged of the accusations.

However, the Federal Government later headed to the appellate court to oppose the judgement.

The three-man panel of Court of Appeal, headed by Justice Tinuade Akomolafe-Wilson, in its ruling dismissed 15 out of the 18 counts filed before the CCT.

Justice Akomolafe-Wilson, in the unanimous ruling held that there was enough evidence, led by the prosecution, to permit the Senate President to open his defence with respect to the three counts.

Consequently, the panel ordered that the suit should be returned to the CCT for the respondent (Senator Saraki) to enter his defence for proper re-trial.

The court which held that the prosecution failed to lay sufficient evidence in support of the 15 grounds ruled that Saraki, had a case to answer with regard to three of the counts including those with reference numbers 4, 5 and 6.

Reacting to the judgement, Counsel to Saraki Mr. Paul Usoro (SAN), told journalists that his team would study the ruling after which they would decide on the next step to take.

The Prosecution Counsel Chief Rotimi Jacobs (SAN) said the ruling was the major thing that supposed to happen, describing it as victory to all parties involved in the case.

In the meantime, the accused Senator Saraki has reportedly indicated willingness to approach the Supreme Court to challenge the Court of Appeal judgement.

