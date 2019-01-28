W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

False Assets Declaration: CCT Adjourns Onnoghen’s Trial Indefinitely

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Monday, January 28th, 2019


ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) has adjourned indefinitely the hearing of alleged false assets declaration petition against the suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen.

CCT Chairman Justice Danladi Umar announced the adjournment Monday. He held that the decision was in obedience to the interim order granted by the Court of Appeal, Abuja division.

It would be recalled that the appellate court last week Thursday ordered the CCT to stay proceedings pending determination on appeals filed before it, by the Defence Counsels and counter by the prosecutors.

 

