False Assets Declaration: I’ll Floor Federal Government in Court Again, Saraki Boasts

By Ganiyu Nasirudeen

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The President of the Senate Bukola Saraki has boasted he will again floor the Federal Government (FG) on its appeal against the Code of Conduct Tribunal CCT recent ruling on his alleged false assets declaration trial.

CCT Chairman Justice Danladi Umar last week dismissed FG suit against Saraki, accusing him of false and anticipatory assets declaration, citing inconsistency in the statements of the prosecutor’s witnesses.

The National Assembly (NASS) Chairman stressed that FG’s appeal against the CCT ruling was another attempt to grandstand and embark on a fresh media trial without any substance.

Saraki in a statement issued Friday in Abuja by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity; Mr. Yusuph Olaniyonu declared that the appeal was another wasteful effort by FG.

Olaniyonu’s statement read in part, “Anybody who has been following the proceedings and the evidence given by the prosecution witnesses during examination in chief and cross-examination should know that if presented before any court of justice and law, the same outcome as in the CCT would be arrived at.

“Those who are running commentary on the ruling by the tribunal and criticizing it are those who are not even familiar with the case and the details coming out of the trial. That is why Dr. Saraki continues to wonder how desperate some people in government and their collaborators outside have become to pull him down at all cost and by all means up to the point that they do not care if they destroy the institution of the judiciary in the process.”

