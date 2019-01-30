False Assets Declaration: Onnoghen Loses Appeal

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Effort by the embattled former CJN Justice Walter Onnoghen to stop his trial at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) Wednesday suffered setback as the Court of Appeal, Abuja, refused his application for stay of proceedings.

The Appellate court held that the charges filed against Onnoghen by an NGO were ‘’criminal in nature’’ thus the proceedings before the CCT cannot be stopped.

The Court of Appeal last week adjourned its ruling (till today) on the appeals before it on the matter.

