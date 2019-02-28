False Assets: Supreme Court Reserves Ruling On Onnoghen

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Supreme Court has reserved judgment in the case of alleged false declaration of assets involving the suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen, till Friday, May 17.

The suit was brought before the Supreme Court by the Cross River State Government, which is seeking to set aside the suspension of Onnoghen as the Chief Justice of Nigeria.

Already, the peak court has constituted a seven-man panel of the court, headed by Justice Olabode Rhodes-Vivour has fixed the date after taking arguments from lawyers to the parties in the case.

