False Video: Fidelity Bank Says No Staff Ordered Attack on Customers

Posted by Banking & Finance, Business, Featured, Latest News Sunday, August 12th, 2018

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Fidelity Bank has reacted to a video going viral on social media saying no staff of the bank ordered any violence against customers as alleged in the video.

A statement issued by Mr Charles Aigbe Divisional Head, Brand and Communication, explained that “the two individuals featured in the video were suspected of ‘shoulder surfing’ to steal customer card details at the ATM.”

According to him, the security personnel on duty interceded and they attacked and injured him before the intervention of the Mobile Policemen who are seen in the video.

He also added that there was no incidence of the Branch ATM not dispensing cash.

“The matter has been reported to the Police and the suspects have been handed over for prosecution.

“Fidelity Bank is customer-centric and we remain committed to providing easy and convenient banking and financial services in a safe environment for our customers and the banking public.” Mr Aigbe stated.

 

