Family of 7 Die in Enugu Ghastly Auto Crash

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Police in Enugu state, south East Nigeria, have confirmed the death of a family of seven in a ghastly auto crash that happened Sunday at -Onyeama hill, along the Enugu-Onitsha expressway.

Ebere Amarizu, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in a statement, said the accident occurred at about 8 am on the Enugu axis of the road.

He explained that the mishap involved a Toyota Camry with registration number CM960FKJ and a Toyota Hiace bus with registration number ENU75YY, belonging to a mass transit company.

According to the Enugu state police spokesman, the two vehicles, which were on top speed, collided in one lane of the expressway.

He said seven passengers in the Toyota car, who are members of the same family and one other from the bus, died in the accident.

Amarizu, hinted that their bodies have been deposited in the mortuary of the Enugu State University of Teaching Hospital, (ESUTH), Parklane.

The PPRO, added that four others who sustained various degrees of injuries in the crash, are receiving medical attention at the same hospital.

