Fani-Kayode, 3 Others Re-arraigned over N4.9bn Money Laundering

LAGOS, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A former Minister of Aviation and Chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Mr. Femi Fani-Kayode has been re-arraigned before another Judge over his trial and three others on the alleged money laundering involving the sum of N4.9 billion.

The re-arraignment before Justice Rilwan Aikawa by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) was due to Fani-Kayode’s objection to the former trial judge of the same court, Justice Muslim Hassan.

Fani-Kayode who was the Director of Media and Publicity of the Jonathan/Sambo campaign organization, is being arraigned alongside a former Minister of State for Finance, Senator Nenadi Usman; Danjuma Yusuf and a private company- Joint Trust Dimensions Limited as co-defendants.

The 17 counts charge against the accused include: conspiracy, unlawful possession of proceeds of theft and money laundering, among others.

The anti-graft body alleged that the offences were committed between January 8 and March 25, 2015 – prior to the 2015 general elections.

The former Minister and other accused have pleaded not guilty to the alleged crimes. They have earlier made similar plead before Justice Hassan.

The trial has been adjourned till June 6 and 9, 2017 for hearing proper to commence, as well as ruling on the request that the matter be transferred to Abuja.

