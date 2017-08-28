W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Fashola Orders Immediate Repairs on Asaba-Onitsha Highway

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Monday, August 28th, 2017

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola (SAN), has directed the Federal Controllers of Works in Delta and Edo States respectively to mobilise contractors to immediately effect repairs on the bad portions of the Asaba -Onitsha Road.

This directive was contained in a statement issued on Sunday by Hakeem Bello, Special Adviser Communications to the minister.

According to the minister, the order is issued to offer immediate relief and improved travel experience to motorists using the Asaba-Onitsha highway.

 

 

