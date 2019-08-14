Father Mbaka Refutes Prophesying Doom Against Buhari

Ignatius Okpara, Enugu Nigeria

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Outspoken spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry Enugu, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka has denied ever saying that God is angry with Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhahi and his administration.

Just recently, there was a viral social media report quoting the Catholic priest, (Fr. Mbaka) of prophesying doom in Aso Rock on October 1st this year.

However, he denied the purported report in a statement made available to newsmen in Enugu, describing it as the handiwork of his enemies.

The false report entitled, “Mbaka releases dangerous prophecy, says God is angry with Buhari” has been generating mixed reaction among Nigerians, especially in parts of South- East Nigeria.

While refuting the report, the Cleric said: “Please fellow children of God, help me to tell the world that, I, Rev Fr. Mbaka Ejike Camillus never prophesied anything about 1st October, that is not from me. I have not told anyone, at any time or place that I will resign from priesthood by 1st October that is the handiwork of my demonic enemies.

“I don’t hold Adoration Ministry on Thursday as the story claims, and I never at any time told anyone that heavy rain will fall upon Aso Rock and that God is angry with President Buhari.

“The spreading media report is a wicked character assassination from the accursed demonic agents of darkness.

“I never prophesied anything about 1st October nor against Mr President. Why are people attracting curses and God ‘s vengeance upon themselves.” he asked.

