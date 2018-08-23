Fayemi Blasts Fayose Over Last Minute Recruitment, Says Exercise is Illegal

EKITI, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A Leadership organization established by Ekiti Governor-elect, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, John Kayode Fayemi (JKF) Centre has alarmed the public that the on-going recruitment exercise by the Ayo Fayose’s administration is illegal.

The Director of the Centre which is based in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, Mr. Biodun Omoleye, warned the applicants against buying the employment forms.

He accused the outgoing Governor of deliberately exploiting jobless youths by asking them to pay between N500 and N1, 000 to obtain the recruitment forms.

Omoleye alleged that Fayose was only recruiting members of his ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in flagrant violation of extant rules.

“Fayose knows that such recruitment will be cancelled by the incoming administration over the illegality that informed the exercise

“It is unlawful and wicked to play to the gallery by singling out only PDP members for recruitment

“This is a clear breach of the law that prohibits political consideration in civil service recruitment,’’ he said.

He urged the applicants to disregard the employment exercise and wait till October when the new government would take over and make public his employment agenda.

Reports confirmed that hundreds of unemployed graduates Thursday besieged the State Secretariat to buy the employment forms.

The state government has announced that a total of 2,000 workers would be employed out of which is 600 Secondary School teachers; 400 Primary School teachers and 1,000 core civil servants.

Some of those applicants who thronged the state Civil Service Commission; Teaching Service Commission and the State Universal Basic Education offices as early as 8:00 am included university and polytechnic graduates.

