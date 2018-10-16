Fayemi Sworn-in As New Ekiti Governor

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A former Minister Mines and Steel Dr. Kayode Fayemi has been sworn-in as the new Governor of Ekiti State.

Fayemi, who won the July 14 governorship election held in the state on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) was sworn-in on Tuesday in Ado-Ekiti, the State capital.

He defeated the candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and immediate Deputy Governor Professor Kolapo Olusola-Eleka and other candidates to emerge the winner of the election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared that Fayemi polled a total of 197,459 votes, to beat his closest rival, Olusola who got 178,121 votes.

The 53-year-old Governor is a native of Isan-Ekiti in Oye Local Government of the South West State. He was defeated by Mr. Ayodele Fayose in 2014.

The State Chief Judge, Justice Ayodeji Daramola, administered the Oath of Office on Fayemi Tuesday in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital.

He will serve for only four years, having once been elected as the Governor of the state between 2010 and 2014 under the platform of the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN).

President Muhammadu Buhari was represented at the event by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha.

Also in attendance were the Governors of Kaduna, Nasir el-Rufa’i; Oyo, Senator Abiola Ajumobi; Kebbi, Alhaji Atiku Bagudu and Lagos Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode. (NAN)

