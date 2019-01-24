Fayose Left N155 Billion Debt in Ekiti, Says Fayemi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, on Thursday said former governor Ayodele Fayose left a total debt profile of over N155.79 billion for the state.

This is as the governor signed into law, the N129.9 state budget for 2019, as part of events to mark his 100 days in office.

The governor said while giving account of his stewardship in Ado Ekiti, that the debt profile included local loans and other debts.

He gave the breakdown of the debts as; Loans, N57.694 billion; Unpaid Salary Arrears, N16.777 billion; Outstanding Leave Bonus to workers, N4.402 billion; Pension and Gratuity Arrears, 39.775 billion; Outstanding Corpers’ Allowance, N28.883 million.

Others are; Outstanding Subventions to institutions, N4.770 billion; Outstanding Contractors’ Claims, N28.575 billion; Outstanding Furniture Allowance, 470.2 million; Outstanding Severance Allowance, N586.144 million; Monetized Vehicle Arrears, N101.243 million: Outstanding Warrants, N386.777 million, Outstanding FIRS Obligation; N184.2 million;, Traditional Rulers Arrears, N150.214 million; Judgment Debts, N95.214 million, and other Outstanding Liabilities of N1.792 billion.

Fayose had dismissed the claim as frivolous and evasive./NAN

