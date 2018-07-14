W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Fayose, Police Trade Words  Over Alleged Compromise Of Ekiti Guber Poll

Posted by Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Saturday, July 14th, 2018

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Gov. Ayo Fayose of  Ekiti has alleged that Saturday’s gubernatorial election was largely compromised by personnel  of the Nigerian police.

The News Agency of Nigeria  (NAN) reports that the governor,  who addressed newsmen shortly after casting his vote at about  1.20 p.m. at his Polling Unit 001 in Afao-Ekiti, alleged that policemen aided and abetted the distribution of money to induce voters.

He, however, admitted that voters turned out massively and conducted themselves in a peaceful manner.

The governor accused  policemen of supervising ballot snatching as well as providing cover for those reported to be engaged in illegal sharing of money on election day.

According to him, all attempts to personally report the alleged cases to the police authorities were rebuffed.

“I want to state expressly that the police have hijacked the whole process;  INEC might mean well but the process was tampered with by the police.

“As I  speak, thugs are having a field day snatching ballot boxes under police watch; this is a national disgrace.

“There were cases of not only  ballot snatching, but ballot cleansing and clearing, even as the police and other officers cooperated by looking the other way,’’ he said.

But, one of the three Police Commissioners deployed in the area to monitor the election, Mr Ali Janga, dismissed the allegations as untrue.

He commended independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the electorate for the peaceful conduct of the exercise.

Janga said most of the allegations  raised by politicians were promptly investigated and were found to be false.

“I have visited some of the  local governments and there was  no electoral manipulation anywhere as being claimed.

“People just raise false alarm by sending distress calls to us, but many of them were found to be false when we got there.

“Election materials were distributed as early as possible and they were guarded by security men and  the turnout was very impressive,’’ he said. (NAN)

 

