Fayose, Unfit Among Reasonable People, says Kashamu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Senator representing Ogun East Senatorial District, Buruji Kashamu, has declared Ekiti State Governor Ayo Fayose as “a persona non grata and unfit among reasonable and right-thinking members of the society”.

Kashamu, in a statement he issued today (Monday) in response to Fayose who was said to have declared him a persona non grata in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The senator said Fayose should be ignored by the people of the Southwest.

He described those who met in Ibadan as “some impostors parading themselves as leaders and the Southwest zonal executives of our party”.

The senator said: “Although I know that he lacks the wherewithal to pull through his wishes, let me quickly state that I am not afraid of any expulsion. I am a man whom the Almighty Allah has blessed and who has made a name before I joined politics. And I will continue to be relevant, in and out of party politics.

“The truth is: besides the illegality of their so-called resolutions, I do not need the association of Fayose and his cohorts. It is Fayose and his gang that should be avoided by our people. They should run from him for his ignoble role in the N13.5 billion arms funds scandal and for setting our party and region on a collision course with the rest of the country. He has since been declared a persona non grata and unfit among reasonable and right-thinking members of the society.

“The purported resolutions against me by these political harlots are at best a comic-relief of no consequence whatsoever. Fayose and his lackeys are better known for their duplicitous flirtations which borders on the politics of bread and butter. They are a hungry lot who are ruled and blindfolded by inordinate ambition.

“Besides, their action shows that Fayose and his minions are either strangers in the party or ignorant of the party’s Constitution, or both. Otherwise, they would have known that Article 57 (7) of the Constitution of PDP states, ‘Notwithstanding any other provision relating to discipline, no Executive Committee at any level, except the National Executive Committee, shall entertain any question of discipline as may relate or concern a member of the National Executive Committee, Deputy Governors or members of the National Assembly.’

“The illegal group being promoted by Fayose through Olafeso and Jenyo are contemnors who will soon face the consequences of their actions; except reason and justice prevail.”

The senator went on: “In a ruling delivered in Suit No. FHC/L/CS/605/2016 on the 17th of May, 2016, the Federal High Court, Lagos, specifically nullified the jamboree they held in Akure which they called the South West Zonal Congress. Till date, the order has neither been set aside nor upturned on appeal.

“Ordinarily, I would not have dignified Fayose with a response since everybody knows him as a depressed loudmouth who is suffering from what the legendary Chief Gani Fawehinmi would describe as ‘mouth diarrhoea’. He is nothing but an opportunist and a political scavenger whose night time will soon come.

“Fayose drove out people he called pro-Sheriff from a PDP meeting and maligned me. I am not the least surprised. He has done it to many of his benefactors like me and I won’t be the last.

“He wants to be the ‘alpha and omega’ of the PDP in the South West, whether by hook or crook. But he forgets that leadership is not compelled; it is earned. And he does not have what it takes to lead the PDP even in Ekiti State, let alone the South West. For now, he can only aspire and pretend to the leadership. In a couple of months, the Pharaoh that we see today, we shall him no more.

“I wish to urge our teeming supporters and respectable leaders and elders in the South West PDP not to be dismayed by Fayose’s threats and antics. It is an empty barrel that makes the loudest noise. Sooner than later, water will find its level and men will be separated from the boys.”

