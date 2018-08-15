FG Appoints Finance Minister, Kemi Adeosun Head of Bulk Electricity Trading Firm

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Government FG has announced the appointment of the Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun as the Chairman, Board of Directors of Nigeria Bulk Electricity Trading Company (NBET).

Finance Ministry Director of Information, Mr Hassan Dodo in a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja, said that the appointment was approved by the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.

Dodo disclosed the Director-General, Bureau of Public Enterprises is the Vice-Chairman of the Board while the Minister of Power, Works and Housing will serve as Non-Executive Director.

Other Non-Executive Directors of the Board include Directors-General of Debt Management Office (DMO), Budget Office of the Federation and the Managing Director, Asset Management Company of Nigeria.

Similarly, the Managing Director of NBET, Dr. Marilyn Amobi, is also a member of the reconstituted Board.

Meanwhile, Dodo in an earlier statement, announced the appointment of Mr. Femi Adewole as the Managing Director of Family Homes Fund.

Family Homes Fund is an initiative of the FG aimed at facilitating affordable housing delivery by entering into specific partnerships with supportive state governments, developers and International partners.

According to Dodo, Adewole’s appointment followed a competitive and rigorous recruitment process conducted by PricewaterhouseCoopers, a renowned multinational professional services organisation.

Adewole is a real estate and housing professional with more than 25 years’ experience, leading housing initiatives across Sub Sahara Africa and the United Kingdom.

Until his appointment, he was the Managing Director of Shelter Afrique, a Nairobi based pan-African housing finance company./NAN

