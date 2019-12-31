FG Approves Take-Off of 6 New Colleges of Education

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Government (FG) has approved the establishment and immediate take-off of new six Federal Colleges of Education in each of the six geo-political zones in the country.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the National Commission for Colleges of Education, Mr Ameh Isaac, disclosed Monday that the newly approved institutions would be situated in Bauchi, Benue, Ebonyi, Osun, Sokoto, and Edo states, where there were no presence of Federal Colleges of Education.



Mr. Ameh noted that details on the take-off of the institutions would be made public through the committee set up by the Federal Ministry of Education to be chaired by Permanent Secretary.



He explained that the Executive Secretary of National Commission for Colleges of Education, Bappa-Aliyu Muhammadu, commended the FG for its effort in establishing additional Federal Colleges of Education.

Muhammadu said the newly approved colleges would not only create more job opportunities for Nigerians but would also improve standard of education and increase quality teachers in the country.



He appealed to the host communities, where the institutions will be sited to give maximum supports that will aid smooth take-off of the institutions.