FG Cancels Wednesday’s FEC Meeting as Buhari Vows to Rescue Abducted Dapchi Girls

By Ganiyu Nasirudeen

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – This week’s meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) which is supposed to hold Wednesday, February 28, 2018 has been put off.

President Muhammadu Buhari’s Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina made this known Monday in a statement issued in Abuja.

The cancellation according to Mr. Adesina was due to the participation of Buhari and a significant number of Ministers at the High-Level Meeting of the International Conference on Lake Chad Basin, at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, for the better part of that day.

Mr. President Buhari has vowed that his administration would ensure the safe return of all those abducted by the suspected Boko Haram terrorists, including the latest incident – 110 students of the Government Science and Technical College in Dapchi, Yobe State North East Nigeria.

The President made the vow Monday at the Presidential Villa in Abuja while receiving three rescued University of Maiduguri lecturers UNIMAID.

“I can’t fully express the joy I felt this afternoon, as I received our citizens recently released from Boko Haram captivity—fathers, mothers, sons, daughters. We will go to any length to ensure that no one is left behind in the hands of terrorists. Every Nigerian life matters.

“There were the University of Maiduguri lecturers, abducted while on service to their fatherland, and also the women abducted from a funeral procession.

“Today they are safely back home, and Nigeria rejoices with them and with their families.

“They told me that they had given up all hope of ever coming back alive. I assured them that we will never give up on any of our citizens.

“I have asked the security agencies to ensure that every abducted person—including the Dapchi girls—is safely released” Mr. President tweeted in a series of posts via his handle, @MBuhari.

Please follow and like us: