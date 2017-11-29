FG Declares Friday As Public Holiday For Eid-El-Maulud

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Government FG has declared Friday, December 1, 2017 as public holiday to mark the Eid-El-Maulud celebration.

Minister of Interior, Lt Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau (rtd.), made the declaration Wednesday on behalf of the FG in a statement issued by the Permanent Secretary of his Ministry, Mr. Abubakar Magaji.

Gen. Dambazau admonished the Muslim faithful and Nigerians in general, to use the occasion to pray for peace, progress and unity of the nation.

While wishing Nigerians a happy Eid-El-Maulud celebration, he urged Nigerians to support President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration towards building the nation.

