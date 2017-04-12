FG Declares Friday, Monday As Holidays For Easter Celebration

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Government has declared Friday 14th and Monday 17th April, 2017 as Public Holidays to mark this year’s Good Friday and Easter celebrations.

Minister of Interior, Lt Gen. (Rtd) Abdulrahman Dambazau, made the announcement in a statement issued Wednesday on behalf of the government.

The Minister enjoined Christian faithful and Nigerians in general, to extend the spiritual benefits of Easter, which he noted include love, peace, justice, sacrifice and kindness in to their daily lives, as well as contribute to unity and peaceful co-existence among Nigerians.

Dambazau urged Nigerians to co-operate and join hands with President Muhammadu Buhari in his sustained efforts to build a strong and virile nation.

Please follow and like us: