W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

FG Redeploys 2 Permanent Secretaries

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Friday, March 3rd, 2017

By Ganiyu Nasirudeen

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has approved the redeployment of two Federal Permanent Secretaries.

In a media statement issued Friday by Director of Communications Mr. Haruna R. Imrana on behalf of Head of the Civil Service of the Federation Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita, Dr. Shehu Ahmed was moved from the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to the Ministry of Environment.

His counterpart, Dr. Bukar Hassan was redeployed from the Ministry of Environment to   the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development

The redeployment was originally contained in a circular signed by the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Oyo-Ita.

The circular directed that the processes for handing and taking over should be completed on or before Friday, 10th March, 2017.

 

Related Posts

Please follow and like us:
Share

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=38235

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Facebook
Twitter
LINKEDIN
Follow by Email
RSS
Google+
http://www.africanexaminer.com/fg-redeploys-2-permanent-secretaries/">
SHARE
PINTEREST

LATEST POSTS

UBA-Advert:———————————————-



Browse Archives

Classified Adverts