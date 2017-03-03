FG Redeploys 2 Permanent Secretaries

By Ganiyu Nasirudeen

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has approved the redeployment of two Federal Permanent Secretaries.

In a media statement issued Friday by Director of Communications Mr. Haruna R. Imrana on behalf of Head of the Civil Service of the Federation Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita, Dr. Shehu Ahmed was moved from the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to the Ministry of Environment.

His counterpart, Dr. Bukar Hassan was redeployed from the Ministry of Environment to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development

The redeployment was originally contained in a circular signed by the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Oyo-Ita.

The circular directed that the processes for handing and taking over should be completed on or before Friday, 10th March, 2017.

