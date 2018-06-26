FG Regulates Post-UTME Screening Test Fee, Warns Universities Against Hike

OSUN, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Government FG has warned that it would sanction any tertiary institution which charges over N2, 000 for its post-UTME screening test.

Minister of Education Adamu Adamu, gave the warning Tuesday at the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board JAMB Policy Meeting on Admissions into Tertiary Institutions for 2018/19 academic session in Gbongan, Osun State, South West Nigeria.

Adamu said, “At the 2017 policy meeting, I endorsed that any institution which was interested in conducting any form of post-UTME screening could do so, but that the gross charge for the screening should not be more than N2, 000.

“Once again, let me caution heads of tertiary institutions that it would not be tolerated for any institution to charge any fee beyond the approved two (N2,000).

“Firmer sanctions than those of last session shall be applied to cases of violation’’.

The Minister however stressed the policy meeting would continue to be the forum where the agenda, guidelines, modalities and timelines would be set for the purpose of admissions to universities, polytechnics, monotechnics and colleges of education in Nigeria.

“Therefore, no admission to any tertiary institutions should be announced before the policy meeting.

“It is appreciated that the meeting is being held early enough for the commencement of the new session.

“The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board should ensure that the policy meeting is now held not later than June every year,” Adamu directed.

JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, in his remarks at the meeting declared that UTME scores were not the cut-off marks to gain admission into universities.

Prof. Oloyede clarified that the marks were just minimum scores, adding that there were other assessments for consideration before a candidate could secure admission into tertiary institutions.

The former UNILORIN VC added that the number of candidates who involved in examination malpractices in UTME had reduced drastically./NAN

