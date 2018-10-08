FG Sets to Implement New Minimum Wage

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Government is set to announce the new minimum wage as the Tripartite Committee completes its assignment.

It said that the outcome of the Tripartite Committee has been submitted to President Muhammadu Buhari.

National President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Comrade Ayuba Wabba made this known Monday while speaking with newsmen in Abuja.

Comrade Ayuba disclosed that the committee used two days to reconvene and deliberate on a new minimum wage that was acceptable to all employers of labour in the country.

“I want to assure workers that all has been concluded and will be passed for signing within the week.

“I also want to appreciate the Organised Private Sector, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria and Nigeria Employers Consultative Association for their resolve to pay the new minimum wage when it is signed into law,” Wabba said./NAN

Please follow and like us: