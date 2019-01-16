FG Sets to Present New Minimum Wage to NEC

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Government is ready to present the proposed new National Minimum Wage to the National Economic Council (NEC) for more consultation.

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, disclosed this Wednesday while briefing State House correspondents after the week’s Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in Abuja.

Alhaji Mohammed confirmed that the decision was the key resolution of an extraordinary meeting of the FEC which held later Tuesday.

NEC members include: State Governors, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), some major Ministries, Departments and Agencies.Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo.

“Until after the meeting of the NEC, l cannot (give details) because it is work in progress, since it will also be discussed at the NEC meeting before we come out with the decision. Thereafter, we can address the media’’ the Minister stated.

The tripitate committee has last year approved and proposed N30,000 as the new minimum wage.

It would be recalled that President Buhari last week inaugurated a technical committee to guide FG on new National minimum wage bill.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has criticized FG over alleged deliberate delay by President in transmitting the new minimum wage Bill to the National Assembly (NASS).

Please follow and like us: