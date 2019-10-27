FIFA U-17: Nigeria Storm Back To Hit Hungary 4-1

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigeria notched a 4-2 comeback win over Hungary Saturday night at Goiania’s Estadio Olimpico in the Group B opener of the FIFA World Cup Brazil 2019.

A trio of Golden Eaglet goals in the 79th, 81st and 85th minutes were decisive for the five-time U-17 world champions.

Despite conceding the opening goal three minutes into the match, Nigeria were quick to regain control of the tempo on the pitch.

Captain Samson Tijani was fundamental in connecting his side’s attacking moves. He scored Nigeria’s first and final goals: a converted penalty in the 20th minute and a free-kick that took a friendly deflection in the 85th minute.

Sandwiched between those were close-range headed goals from Usman Ibrahim (79′) and Oluwatimilehin Adeniyi (81′).

The Hungarians got off to a dream start, catching their opponents off guard when midfielder Gyorgy Komaromi tapped in David Laszlo’s looping cross unmarked at the far post.

They struck again only eight minutes after Tijani’s penalty goal – this time Samuel Major made a late, charging run into the center of the box and scorched the back of the net from 15 yards.

But after absorbing Nigeria’s pressure well for most of the evening, Hungary relented in the final 15 minutes and let in 3 goals.

