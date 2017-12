FIFA World Cup: Nigeria Drawn in Group D With Argentina, Croatia, Iceland

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Super Eagles of Nigeria Friday were drawn in Group D with the Iceland, Croatia and Argentina for the 2018 World Cup tournament in Russia.

The Nigerian National team will play their first game against Croatia on June 16, in Kaliningrad.

Perhaps the toughest match, the Super Eagles last group match will be against the Argentina in St. Petersburg on June 26.

The two teams first played in the 1994 World Cup in US, and subsequently had encounter in 2002, 2010, 2014, also at the group’s level.

The Defending Champion, Germany are drawn in Group F with Mexico, Sweden and South Korea while five-times winners Brazil are in Group E alongside Switzerland, Costa Rica and Serbia.

The 2018 tournament will take place in 12 stadia across Russia between 14 June and 15 July.

Details of the fixture list which emerged at the draw held in Moscow is published below:

Thursday, June 14

(1500) Russia v Saudi Arabia, Moscow (Luzhniki)

Friday, June 15

(1200) Egypt v Uruguay, Yekaterinburg

(1500) Morocco v Iran, Saint Petersburg

(1800) Portugal v Spain, Sochi

Saturday, June 16

(1000) France v Australia, Kazan

(1300) Argentina v Iceland, Moscow (Spartak)

(1600) Peru v Denmark, Saransk

(1900) Croatia v Nigeria, Kaliningrad

Sunday, June 17

(1200) Costa Rica v Serbia, Samara

(1500) Germany v Mexico, Moscow (Luzhniki)

(1800) Brazil v Switzerland, Rostov-on-Don

Monday, June 18

(1200) Sweden v South Korea, Nizhni Novgorod

(1500) Belgium v Panama, Sochi

(1800) Tunisia v England, Volgograd

Tuesday, June 19

(1200) Poland v Senegal, Moscow (Spartak)

(1500) Colombia v Japan, Saransk

(1800) Russia v Egypt, Saint Petersburg

Wednesday, June 20

(1200) Portugal v Morocco, Moscow (Luzhniki)

(1500) Uruguay v Saudi Arabia, Rostov-on-Don

(1800) Iran v Spain, Kazan

Thursday, June 21

(1200) France v Peru, Yekaterinburg

(1500) Denmark v Australia, Samara

(1800) Argentina v Croatia, Nizhni Novgorod

Friday, June 22

(1200) Brazil v Costa Rica, Saint Petersburg

(1500) Nigeria v Iceland, Volgograd

(1800) Serbia v Switzerland, Kaliningrad

Saturday, June 23

(1200) Belgium v Tunisia, Moscow (Spartak)

(1500) Germany v Sweden, Sochi

(1800) South Korea v Mexico, Rostov-on-Don

Sunday, June 24

(1200) England v Panama, Nizhni Novgorod

(1500) Japan v Senegal, Yekaterinburg

(1800) Poland v Colombia, Kazan

Monday, June 25

(1400) Saudi Arabia v Egypt, Volgograd

(1400) Uruguay v Russia, Samara

(1800) Spain v Morocco, Kaliningrad

(1800) Iran v Portugal, Saransk

Tuesday, June 26

(1400) Denmark v France, Moscow (Luzhniki)

(1400) Australia v Peru, Sochi

(1800) Nigeria v Argentina, Saint Petersburg

(1800) Iceland v Croatia, Rostov-on-Don

Wednesday, June 27

(1400) South Korea v Germany, Kazan

(1400) Mexico v Sweden, Yekaterinburg

(1800) Serbia v Brazil, Moscow (Spartak)

(1800) Switzerland v Costa Rica, Nizhni Novgorod

Thursday, June 28

(1400) Japan v Poland, Volgograd

(1400) Senegal v Colombia, Samara

(1800) England v Belgium, Kaliningrad

(1800) Panama v Tunisia, Saransk

Saturday, June 30

Round of 16

(1400) Group C winners v Group D runners-up, Kazan (R1)

(1800) Group A winners v Group B runners-up, Sochi (R2)

Sunday, July 1

Round of 16

(1400) Group B winners v Group A runners-up, Moscow (Luzhniki) (R5)

(1800) Group D winners v Group C runners-up, Nizhni Novgorod (R6)

Monday, July 2

Round of 16

(1400) Group E winners v Group F runners-up, Samara (R3)

(1800) Group G winners v Group H runners-up, Rostov-on-Don (R4)

Tuesday, July 3

Round of 16

(1400) Group F winners v Group E runners-up, Saint Petersburg (R7)

(1800) Group H winners v Group G runners-up, Moscow (Spartak) (R8)

Friday, July 6

Quarter-finals

(1400) Winner of R1 v Winner of R2, Nizhni Novgorod (Q1)

(1800) Winner of R3 v Winner of R4, Kazan (Q2)

Saturday, July 7

Quarter-finals

(1400) Winner of R7 v Winner of R8, Samara (Q3)

(1800) Winner of R5 v Winner of R6, Sochi (Q4)

Tuesday, July 10

Semi-final

(1800) Winners of Q1 v Winners of Q2, Saint Petersburg

Wednesday, July 11

Semi-final

(1800) Winners of Q3 v Winners of Q4, Moscow (Luzhniki)

Saturday, July 14

(1400) Third-place play-off, Saint Petersburg

Sunday, July 15

(1500) Final, Moscow (Luzhniki)

