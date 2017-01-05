Finally, Buhari Orders Decisive Actions Against Violence In Southern Kaduna

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Apparently reacting to the public discontent on the skirmish which has raged in the past few week, President Muhammadu Buhari has finally handed down instructions for ‘’decisive measures aimed at bringing an end to the recurring acts of violence and destruction in the Southern part of Kaduna State, North West Nigeria

.

Following President Buhari’s directive, the Inspector-General of Police was in the region Saturday and Sunday to have first hand assessment of the situation. In addition to the conventional policemen deployed in the area, a squadron of mobile policemen has now been stationed there.

SSA on Media and Publicity to Mr. President, Garba Shehu said Thursday that the Nigerian army was also in the process of setting up two battalions in Southern Kaduna while the military continues to carry out air surveillance across flash points of the area.

Shehu also confirmed that President Buhari has equally directed the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to carry out a joint assessment of the situation with the sister agency in Kaduna, SEMA, to determine the level of response required for urgent aid to the victims of the violence.

‘’These measures should soon ensure the return of normalcy to the region, while the Kaduna State government continues its peace building efforts.

Mr. President commended efforts of the State government and the security agencies in the steps taken so far to curtail the violence.

He has equally sent condolences to the residents of Southern Kaduna, who have lost loved ones in the recent violence

